Morinville Jets enter quarter finals this weekend [UPDATED]

by Stephen Dafoe

After finishing the 2022-2023 Capital Junior Hockey League regular season in second place and sitting out the qualifying round, the Morinville Junior B Jets will enter the best of five quarter finals round on Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

The Jets have home-ice advantage in the series, which sees games 2 and 4 on the road and Games 3 and 5 in Morinville on Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The Jets will play the North Edmonton Red Wings, who defeated the Spruce Grove Regals in two straight over the weekend. The Red Wings took down the Regals 17-4 and 13-0.

During the 2022-2023 regular season, the Jets were 2-2 in wins and losses against the Wings, with their final outing being an 8-1 win for the Jets.