Province opens grants for Alberta Culture Days

by Morinville Online Staff

Alberta Culture Days take place across the province this fall, and the Government of Alberta is now accepting grant applications for up to $10,000 to help pay for this fall’s events. Eligible community organizations can apply to offset the cost of planning and hosting events that showcase local talent and highlight cultural programs in communities during the Sept. 1 to 30 Alberta Culture Days events. Applications close on March 17.

“It’s a great pleasure to announce that grant applications for Alberta Culture Days are officially open,” said Jason Luan, Minister of Culture, in a media release on Thursday. “Each September, Alberta celebrates talent, community spirit and our diverse cultures. I encourage all community organizations to apply for a grant to help host their event during this month-long celebration.”

The following three grants are available:

Feature celebration sites, which offer at least three days of programming in September and are eligible for grants of up to $10,000.

Host celebration sites, which offer at least two days of programming in September and are eligible for grants of up to $5,000.

Pop-up celebration sites, which offer at least one day of programming in September and are eligible for grants of up to $1,000.

Grant criteria, reporting information and all necessary application forms are available online.