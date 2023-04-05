Chamber hosting two-day trade show later this month

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce’s Swing Into Spring Show & Sale is coming to the Morinville Leisure Centre on Saturday, Apr. 29 and Sunday, Apr. 30. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Last year’s Trade Show took place at the Morinville Leisure Centre in the Field House. While this year’s event will still occur at the Morinville Leisure Centre, the event will move to the arena.

“It’s the perfect place to come and check out local businesses and shop until your little heart’s content,” said Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk, adding the show will include everything from small home-based operations to larger companies.

Currently, the booths for this year’s show are 70 per cent booked, and the Chamber expects all 100 stalls to be gone by the time the show starts.

“There’ll be candles, clothes, plumbing supplies, roofing contractors, a couple of food trucks,” Pawluk said. “There’s lots of stuff there. It’s perfect for everyone. There is also the Active Living Fair that is going on Saturday in the field house.”

The Active Living Fair is an annual Town-run event. This year’s event allows home-based fitness instructors and sports groups to promote their services.

In an era when anyone can look up any business online on their phone, Pawluk and the Chamber organizers feel in-person trade shows are still important and more than relevant.

“You actually get to meet the person and see what they are selling,” Pawluk said. “I think it’s important to make that in-person connection. It’s really hard to tell what you are buying when you look at it online.”

The Swing into Spring Show & Sale runs Saturday, Apr. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre Arena. Admission is free; however, attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for the Morinville Food Bank.

For more information on booth availability, contact the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce at 780-939-9462.