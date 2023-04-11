St. Albert Sturgeon Hospice Association holds Advance Care Planning event in Morinville

by Lucie Roy

The Connect Cafe sponsored by the St. Albert Sturgeon Hospice Association (SASHA) in partnership with the Morinville FCSS and Sturgeon County FCSS held a presentation on 4 April.

SASHA held the event at the MCCC.

Topics covered included Advance Care Planning (ACP) and Goals of Care designations.

The importance of having a plan was discussed, as making decisions when stressed does not always lead us to decisions that are in line with our values and decisions. If you do not have a plan, who would you trust to make your health care decisions?

One of the messages was that Life Happens, Be Ready.

Main trajectories of decline at end of life, personal directives, Goals of Care, Enduring Power of Attorney, and Wills, all to consider and think about.

The importance of Personal Directives, as without this you do not get to make the decision, you do not get to choose who makes the decisions for you and a Healthcare Professional may pick the nearest relative to make the decision.

The focus was on a path to better care, a gift to your loved ones.

Enhanced goal, improved quality of life, reduce suffering, better patient and family coping, higher patient satisfaction.

All conversations about patient goals and priorities associated with living, your biggest fears and worries about the future with your health, if your health worsens what are your most important goals, how much suffering are you willing to go through, what matters to you, the Green Sleeve and much more.

Another topic is scheduled for May on Seniors and Emergency Preparedness.