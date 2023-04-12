Sturgeon County highly-competitive place for business survey shows

by Morinville Online Staff

Results from a Sturgeon County survey of 107 businesses conducted in February by Triage BR&E indicate 90 per cent of businesses who took part are satisfied with the County as a place to own and operate a business.

The County says results from the survey help the municipality understand the needs of businesses and learn how business owners and operators view the community as a place to do business. Survey results identify where the County can grow to meet the needs of its businesses.

“Sturgeon County prides itself on being a highly competitive place to locate and conduct business. Our business community is critical to our local economy and enriches our communities,” said Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in a media release Tuesday. “We have taken numerous steps to ensure the County is one of Canada’s most competitive places to do business and remain dedicated to helping our businesses thrive.”

Survey results indicate:

90 per cent of business owners/operators are satisfied with Sturgeon County as a place to own and operate a business.

93 per cent of businesses are locally owned and operated.

86 per cent of business owners/operators would recommend the County to another business looking to expand or relocate.

81 per cent of business owners/operators are satisfied with the development and building permit process.

Sturgeon County businesses are seeing an increase in business performance.

Full results of the survey can be found online.