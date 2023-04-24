Notice: Morinville changing hours at Town Hall

submitted by Town of Morinville

Please be advised that effective May 1, 2023, the operational hours of Morinville Town Hall will be:

• Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a lunch closure between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

• Closed statutory holidays.

In addition to in-person, the Town of Morinville can be contacted in the following ways:

o Through our website at: www.morinville.ca or by calling 780-939-4361.

o On Call Utility Emergency at: 780-965-0994

o Winter Roads Maintenance After Hours Emergency at: 780-619-0260

Concerns can also be reported using our Report a Concern form found on our website at: www.morinville.ca/concern