PSA: Mobile mammography service to visit Gibbons this month

submitted by Alberta Health Services

Women age 45-74 — the group most at risk of developing breast cancer — will have local access to mammography services when Alberta Health Services’ Screen Test program arrives in the community.

A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at Gibbons Cultural Centre, 5115 51 St., on May 25- 27. Appointments are required. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.

Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for thousands of women in Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.

Due to COVID-19, Screen Test continues to take precautions to ensure the safety of our clients and staff. Details will be shared when you call to book your appointment.

Visit https://screeningforlife.ca/breast/screen-test-mobile-clinics/ for more information and a complete listing of Screen Test mobile sites.