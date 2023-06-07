ACFA holds AGM honours volunteers

by Lucie Roy

Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta (ACFA) Centralta region held their AGM on Saturday in Legal with attendees from Morinville, Legal, Sturgeon County, St Albert and Edmonton.

The hybrid meeting covered positions available on the Board of Directors as well as a few presentations.

The head table consisted of Simon Belzile, Gilbert Cantin, Chantal Frechette, Juan Vallejo ACFA Centralta President Anamaria Vallejo, David Frechette and Melanie Drouin.

The Volunteer of the Year was presented to Mike Roy by Josee Cote, Director, ACFA Centralta and Amy Legault.

The youth award recipient Deanna Zotova, was unable to attend the presentation.

Following the AGM was entertainment by Mireille Rijavec, who sang many classical French songs and was accompanied by Roxanne on  piano  in a cabaret-themed atmosphere.

 

Head Table.

Josee Cote, Director ACFA Centralta and Amy Legault presenting Mike Roy with the Volunteer of the Year award.

Entertainment by  Mireille Rijavec with Roxanne on piano.

