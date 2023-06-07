Alberta RCMP remind drivers of commercial vehicle safety tips

submitted by Alberta RCMP

During summer months, Albertans take to our provincial roadways to visit the mountains, campgrounds, and many festivals that take place across Alberta. On highways, drivers are more likely to share the roads with semi-trucks, tractor trailers, and other commercial vehicles. The Alberta RCMP reminds both commercial and passenger vehicle motorists of the following safety tips:

For commercial drivers:

Always check that your vehicle is fully functional and your load is properly secured.

Leave adequate following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Regularly check your blind spots for small vehicles.

If you’re feeling tired pull over.

Major collisions, construction, and natural disasters can lead to road closures. Always make sure to check your route before heading out and ensure any alternate routes you may have to take can accommodate your vehicle.

For passenger vehicle drivers:

If you are behind a commercial vehicle make sure to leave enough room to see their side mirrors. If you can’t see the driver, they can’t see you.

Larger vehicles require more time to stop. Always make sure you’re leaving extra space and signaling well in advance, before you pull in front of a commercial vehicle.

Larger vehicles have a significantly wider turning radius. Make sure to give them lots of space when they signal to turn.

“Because of the added size and weight, collisions involving commercial-passenger vehicles can often be significantly more catastrophic,” says Insp Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “It’s important for all drivers, whether they’re driving commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, or recreation vehicles, to share the road. By taking a few extra precautions around trucks and trailers, we can help everyone get home safe.”

