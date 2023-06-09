Premier announces new cabinet

by Morinville Online Staff

Premier Danielle Smith has announced her new cabinet, a team the UCP says are “committed to advancing Alberta’s progress by building on a solid foundation of stability, informed decision-making, and good governance.”

The cabinet, comprising 25 members, showcases a mix of experienced and new ministers. Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally who was re-elected int he May 29 general election retains his position as Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction.

“I am delighted to have this team working alongside me to deliver on the promises we made to Albertans during the election. These are not just our government’s priorities; they are Albertans’ priorities. The next four years begin today, and I am eager to resume work with each of my cabinet colleagues,” stated Premier Danielle Smith in a media release Friday morning.

The ministers appointed to Alberta’s cabinet are as follows:

Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Relations – Danielle Smith

Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services – Mike Ellis

Minister of Advanced Education – Rajan Sawhney

Minister of Affordability and Utilities and Vice-chair of Treasury Board – Nathan Neudorf

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation – RJ Sigurdson

Minister of Arts, Culture, and Status of Women – Tanya Fir

Minister of Children and Family Services – Searle Turton

Minister of Education – Demetrios Nicolaides

Minister of Energy and Minerals – Brian Jean

Minister of Environment and Protected Areas – Rebecca Schulz

Ministry of Forestry and Parks – Todd Loewen

Minister of Health – Adriana LaGrange

Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism – Muhammad Yaseen

Minister of Indigenous Relations – Rick Wilson

Minister of Infrastructure – Pete Guthrie

Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Trade – Matt Jones

Minister of Justice – Mickey Amery

Minister of Mental Health and Addiction – Dan Williams

Minister of Municipal Affairs – Ric McIver

Minister of Seniors, Community, and Social Services – Jason Nixon

Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction – Dale Nally

Minister of Technology and Innovation – Nate Glubish

Minister of Tourism and Sport – Joseph Schow

Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors – Devin Dreeshen

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance – Nate Horner

In addition to the cabinet, several caucus leadership positions have been announced. Shane Getson will serve as Chief Whip, and Joseph Schow will assume the role of House Leader.

The Treasury Board members will consist of Nate Horner as President, Nathan Neudorf as Vice-Chair, and additional members Andrew Boitchenko, Devin Dreeshen, Mike Ellis, Brian Jean, Dale Nally, Rajan Sawhney, and Rebecca Schulz.

Furthermore, cabinet policy committees will be chaired by Garth Rowswell for Alberta First, Martin Long for Building Communities, Jackie Lovely for Economic Diversification, and Scott Sinclair for Public Safety and Wellness.

The cabinet ministers were sworn in on the morning of June 9 and will promptly begin receiving briefings from their respective departments.

The NDP were scheduled to respond to the appointments later int he day.