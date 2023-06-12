St. Albert RCMP warn about fraud scam

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert, RCMP are warning citizens about a new type of fraud scam, preying on individuals’ compassion for humans in need.

On May 27, 2023, St. Albert RCMP received a complaint from a local business stating two female customers were approaching other customers walking into the store asking them to purchase baby products for them, as they did not have money for baby food and/or diapers.

The kind customers purchased said products and gave them to the females but in-turn the females took the receipts from the gifts purchased and returned the items for money. The females target elderly customers, taking advantage of their generosity and made thousands of dollars from the scam.

St. Albert RCMP encourages citizens who want to help people in need to donate to local charities who support individuals and families who require such assistance.

If you have been a victim of fraud or would like more information on all the different fraudulent scams in Canada, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre @ www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

