Simple ways to beat the summer heat

(NC) Whether you bask in tropical days of a heat wave or dread hot temperatures each summer, you should know how to stay safe during extreme heat. Hot days are expected to become more frequent and intense across Canada in the future. Here’s what you can do.

Get informed

Tune in to local forecasts or sign up to receive heat alerts on your phone so you know when to expect the heat. If it’s available, check the Air Quality Health Index in your area since air pollution is often worse on very hot days.

Don’t wait for thirst

Feeling thirsty is not a good sign of how hydrated you are, especially in hot weather, so be sure to drink water before you feel thirsty. Try leaving a glass by the sink as a reminder, and up your fluid intake by eating fruits and vegetables with high water content like watermelon or grapes.

Keep your home cool

If you find yourself in an overheated home, activate the air conditioning if it’s available.

If you don’t have air conditioning, close your curtains or blinds during the day to block out heat from the sun, and avoid using your oven to cook. If it’s safe, open your windows at night to let in cooler air. If it gets too hot in your home, relocate to a cooler area of the home like your basement or visit an air-conditioned space like a library or cooling centre.

Be friendly

Try to plan regular check-ins with family, friends and neighbours on hot days to help each other find relief. Head to an air-conditioned space such as a home, the local library or the movies.

Extreme heat poses health risks for everyone, especially for young children, older adults and those of us with breathing difficulties or other health conditions. It’s smart to stay connected to give and receive support.

Find more information at canada.ca/health.