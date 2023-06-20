The Town of Morinville Launches Budget 2024 Survey

submitted by Town of Morinville

The Town of Morinville wants your input on its 2024 budget. The Budget 2024 Survey launched Monday, June 19, at 4 p.m. on www.engagemorinville.ca. This portal continues to be the hub for all Town of Morinville public engagement activities.

Residents and business owners have until July 12, 2023 to complete the 2024 budget survey. The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and will ask questions relating to:

Budget Considerations

Demographics

The information collected will help shape operating and capital budget planning. A ‘What we Heard’ report will also be delivered to Council as a tool to inform their decision making.

If participants would prefer to complete it in writing, they can request a paper copy of the survey by calling 780-939-4361. They will be provided with an addressed postage-paid envelope to return the survey.