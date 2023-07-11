Alberta RCMP offer summer crime prevention tips

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Don’t let your green thumb become someone else’s five-finger discount this summer. Alberta RCMP is sharing some tips to keep your property safe from theft this summer.

With the return of warm weather there is an increased in outdoor activities. After a long day in the sun it’s easy to forget items outside.

To help prevent theft make sure to:

Keep your yard well lit at night.

Safely store all valuables in a locked, enclosed space, or chained to a post.

Don’t leave your keys in your off-road vehicles when you’re not using them.

Create an inventory of valuables, including pictures of each item, in case they are stolen.

Put serial numbers on valuable items to help ensure they are returned to their rightful owner.

For more crime prevention information, please follow us on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

