Alberta RCMP reminds everyone to enjoy summer safely

submitted by Alberta RCMP
Alberta RCMP has some tips to share to ensure everyone has a safe summer. Whether you are enjoying the sun from your boat, bike, or vehicle, here are some ways to make sure everyone has a fun and safe experience.
Practice motor vehicle safety:
- Slow down and follow posted signs in construction zones.
- Be courteous; share the road with cyclists. Keep a 1-metre distance from cyclists and never block bike lanes.
- Driving high is just as dangerous as driving drunk. Always designate a driver or find a safe ride home.
When outdoors enjoying the summer sun, make sure to:
- Take extra care when boating: make sure to have a pre-departure checklist before going out on the water.
- Always wear a properly fitted helmet when riding your bike and obey the rules of the road.
