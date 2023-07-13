Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally Appointed to Economic Diversification Cabinet Policy Committee

by Morinville Online Staff

Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally has been appointed to the Economic Diversification Cabinet Policy Committee. Nally was appointed on July 7, 2023.

The primary objective of the Economic Diversification Cabinet Policy Committee is to create a resilient and diverse economy through the implementation of strong, business-friendly policies. These policies aim to attract job-creating investments that will contribute to the growth and prosperity of Alberta’s industries.

Upon his appointment, Nally expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am honoured to be appointed to the Economic Diversification Cabinet Policy Committee. I would like to thank Premier Danielle Smith for her unwavering trust and confidence in my capabilities to contribute to economic policies that will help shape the future of our Province.”

In addition to his role as MLA for Morinville-St. Albert, Nally also serves as Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction.