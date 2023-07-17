Morinville Museum Hosts Art Exhibition

Above: Musée Morinville Museum Attendant Donna Garrett looks at two of 20 art pieces on loan from the Art Gallery of Alberta and Alberta Foundation for the Arts until July 27. The exhibit titled 40 is the New 20! includes 20 pieces from the last 40 years of exhibits. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Musée Morinville Museum is known for rotating art exhibits from local artists, but a new art display is a new travelling exhibit from the Art Gallery of Alberta, and the Alberta Foundation for the Arts showcases art from throughout the province and the last four decades.

The exhibition, 40 is the new 20!, is at the museum until July 27 and tells a celebration story. The exhibit recognizes not only the 50th anniversary of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts (AFA) art collection but also the recent 40th anniversary of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts Travelling Exhibition Program (TREX).

The exhibition presents 20 works from the AFA collection. Shane Golby, Art Gallery of Alberta (TREX Region 2), curated 20 pieces from past TREX exhibitions, providing an eclectic mix of themes, genres, art styles and media.

“It’s allowing people to come and visit other art from other artists from Alberta,” said Musée Morinville Museum attendant Donna Garrett. “What they’re doing is selecting pieces from the last 40 years of exhibits. It brings it all together.”

Musée Morinville Museum is located in the back of St. Jean Baptiste Park on 100 Avenue and is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.

