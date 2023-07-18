Alberta Grains merges Wheat and Barley Commission

Alberta Grains to be New Name for Merged Wheat and Barley Commission

by Morinville Online Staff

Alberta’s agricultural landscape is set to witness a significant transformation as two prominent farmer-directed organizations, Alberta Barley and the Alberta Wheat Commission (AWC), announce the name and logo of their merged commission – Alberta Grains. The union of these entities marks a strategic move towards creating a unified voice for the province’s 18,000 wheat and barley farmers.

Alberta Grains, poised to commence operations on August 1, 2023, will amalgamate the Alberta Barley and AWC, ushering in a new era of what they say is economic sustainability, innovation, and growth for the grain industry. By leveraging their combined resources, knowledge, and experience, Alberta Grains says it will deliver “unparalleled value” to its members.

“We are thrilled to join the forces of Alberta Barley and AWC to create Alberta Grains,” said AWC Chair Greg Sears. “Our new organization will be focused on delivering value to our farmers and other stakeholders while contributing to the growth and sustainability of the grain industry in Alberta.”

The logo of Alberta Grains, unveiled alongside the announcement, represents the grains cultivated in the province, exhibiting a modern and clean aesthetic that encapsulates the mantra of strength in unity.

Tara Sawyer, Alberta Barley chair, expressed pride in the collaborative efforts and focused approach of both organizations over the past two years. She emphasized that this milestone marks an exciting step forward for the agricultural sector in Alberta, as the new commission seeks to add value and streamline fiscal and operational efficiencies.

The journey towards Alberta Grains began in 2017 when both commissions implemented a shared management structure, engaging in consultations with a farmer sub-committee and actively involving wheat and barley farmers from the province through formal consultations. The plebiscites held in October 2022 saw overwhelming support from Alberta wheat and barley farmers, paving the way for the amalgamation of the commissions.

The new commission extended an open invitation to all stakeholders to visit the information hub AlbertaGrains.com for crucial contacts, new branding details, and insights into commission operational changes, including applications for new grain dealer licenses. Additionally, draft bylaws for the consolidated commission are accessible on the information hub and are open for consultation until July 25, 2023. Farmers are encouraged to provide feedback on the bylaws by emailing info@albertagrains.com.

