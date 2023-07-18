Fort Saskatchewan RCMP respond to report of child abduction

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On July 17, 2023, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a report of an abducted child who had already been returned safely. Investigation to date reveals that the 6-year-old victim was playing outside when a delivery driver offered to bring him to the 7-11 for candy and a “Slurpee”. The suspect took the victim to a 7-11 purchasing several items and brought the victim back home where the victim told his parent.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were able to quickly identify and locate the suspect.

A 29-year-old resident of Edmonton was arrested and is currently in custody with charges pending.

Additional information can be released once the Information is sworn.