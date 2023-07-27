Morinville Baptist hosting Vacation Bible Camp next week

by Morinville Online Staff

Morinville Baptist Church is gearing up for what they believe will be an exciting and enriching event this summer as they get ready to host their annual Vacation Bible School (VBS) at their church located at 431 Grandin Drive. The VBS will occur from Monday to Friday, starting on July 31st and concluding on August 4th, running daily from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

To provide a delightful and educational experience for young participants, Elder Matthew Wicks revealed that the Vacation Bible School will incorporate various engaging activities suitable for children of all ages. Attendees can look forward to a well-rounded program that includes games, crafts, music, Bible stories, and moments of prayer.

The organizers are committed to ensuring that the event remains age-appropriate, ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all participants. Alongside the planned activities, there will be light snacks to keep the energy high, and the children will also get the opportunity to indulge in singing and storytelling, adding to the fun and interactive atmosphere.

The safety and well-being of the children are paramount, and all adult volunteers involved in the Vacation Bible School have undergone a thorough screening process.

For those interested in participating or seeking more details about the event, Elders Bill or Matthew Wicks can be reached at 780 939 2538 or via email at wicks.matthew@gmail.com.