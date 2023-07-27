SCARS in crisis and in need of pet adoptions

by Morinville Online Staff

A local Animal rescue is in a state of crisis. Second Chance Animal Rescue (SCARS), located in Morinville’s industrial park, is currently over capacity and appealing to the public for help.

SCARS are experiencing low rates of animal adoptions as well as seeing foster homes are in short supply. They are currently using the meet-and-greet space at the Morinville Rescue Centre for intake overflow.

As of July 27, SCARS has more than 450 animals in care, including dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, and are worried they will not be able to help with pet emergencies.

The organization says requests to help pets are endless; a recent intake Ken and Penny desperately needed SCARS help. Ken had been shot and left at a rural intersection near Lloydminster. Penny was a starving stray in Athabasca County that they brought into care using a humane trap.

“With so many pets in care of every age, we have matches for everyone,” said SCARS Foster Home Supervisor Amanda Annetts in a media release. “All pets are vetted including spay or neuter, vaccinations and pet ID. For those who can’t adopt, please consider fostering, volunteering or donating. It is so rewarding to save a life.”

Anettes added that SCARS is disheartened their new Chase the Ace raffle is off to a slow start.

“The funds raised help cover the cost of veterinary expenses for dogs like Ken who was sent to Guardian Veterinary Services for surgery related to bullet fragments in his back and two of his legs,” Annetts said.

For those interested in viewing pets currently available for adoption, visit the SCARS website.