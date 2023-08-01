County awards Dale MacMillan Memorial Scholarship for Community Leadership

submitted by Sturgeon County

Shelby Pierce and Julianne Roe are the Dale MacMillan Memorial Scholarship for Community Leadership recipients for 2023. Sturgeon County Council presented the awards at the July 18 Council meeting.

Shelby is enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts degree program (Sociology), at the University of Alberta. She is employed with the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation and a member of the Sturgeon County Youth Advisory Committee.

Julianne is also studying at the University of Alberta in the Bachelor of Science degree program (Nutrition and Food Science). She has helped in numerous volunteer roles through 4H in Bon Accord, Morinville, and Legal. She is currently a member of the University of Alberta Agricultural Club.

The award is presented to a Sturgeon County resident enrolled in a recognized post-secondary institution who also practises community leadership and involvement.

Two scholarships worth $2,000 each were awarded in 2023. The awards are made possible through the Calahoo-Villeneuve Gravel Community Enhancement Fund.

Dale MacMillan was instrumental in helping achieve a balance between residents and gravel extraction operations in the Calahoo and Villeneuve areas. The scholarship also recognizes his commitment to community involvement.

The Calahoo-Villeneuve Sand and Gravel Advisory Committee ensures the sustainability of the scholarship fund, evaluates the applications, and selects the recipients. Applications are accepted in early April until the end of May.

More information on timelines and eligibility is available on the Dale MacMillan Scholarship for Community Leadership webpage on Sturgeon County’s website.