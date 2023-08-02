Alberta Blue Cross Seeks Outstanding Albertans for Faces of Wellness Program 2023

by Morinville Online Staff

Alberta Blue Cross is on the lookout for outstanding individuals across the province who are making a positive impact on wellness in their communities. The annual Faces of Wellness Program seeks to recognize and honour Albertans who are champions of healthy living, mental health, and wellness advocacy. The program celebrates those who have made significant strides towards healthier lifestyles, promoted health-related causes, and served as role models for others.

The 2022 edition of the Faces of Wellness campaign garnered an overwhelming response, with more than 350 applications and nominations flooding in from all corners of Alberta. Among the exceptional individuals highlighted was a recreational therapist who introduced Indigenous-informed yoga to her community and an ovarian cancer survivor who not only embraced a healthy lifestyle but also raised funds for the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope.

The grand prize recipient of the 2022 Faces of Wellness program was Lauren Kennedy West, an inspiring individual who lives with schizophrenia. Lauren’s personal journey of wellness has been instrumental in shaping her advocacy efforts. Through her widely acclaimed YouTube channel, “Living Well with Schizophrenia,” Lauren provides a much-needed support system for individuals who feel isolated due to their experiences with the condition. Her dedication to mental health advocacy and her unwavering commitment to the community has made her a true face of wellness.

The 2022 program also celebrated the achievements of other remarkable honorees, including Irene Crowchild, a 2-time national long drive golf champion and a survivor of Canada’s residential school system. Besides her remarkable sporting achievements, Irene serves her community as a health and safety officer, becoming a crucial member of the Emergency Management Team during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Albertans are encouraged to participate in the 2023 Faces of Wellness program either by applying themselves or nominating deserving individuals. Alongside the well-deserved recognition, the winners will receive incredible wellness-themed prizes, including the grand prize of a weekend getaway in the picturesque Alberta Rockies.

The deadline to apply or nominate someone for the Faces of Wellness program is October 1, 2023, and the award recipients will be publicly announced in December. Those interested in participating or learning more about the program can visit facesofwellness.ca.

By honouring the Faces of Wellness, Alberta Blue Cross hopes to inspire others to lead healthier lives and foster a wellness-oriented culture across the province. So, let’s come together and celebrate the individuals who are making a real difference in the well-being of Albertans and their communities.

