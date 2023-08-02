Morinville Food Bank Announces Winner of Fundraising Raffle

by Morinville Online Staff

The Morinville Food Bank held an exciting draw on August 1 at 6 p.m. to determine the lucky winner of their fundraising raffle. After much anticipation, Denise Somers Demuth’s name was drawn as the fortunate recipient of the grand prize.

The highlight of the raffle package was a Pitboss PB550G smoker, generously donated by Morinville Home Hardware, NAPA Morinville, and Trail Tire Morinville. This package was valued at over $1300, making it an enticing opportunity for participants to not only win a valuable prize but also support the local community.

Raffle tickets were priced at $10 each. The limited quantity of only 650 tickets ensured that participants had a chance to win the coveted Pitboss smoker while contributing to the Morinville Food Bank’s mission of addressing community hunger.

The Morinville Food Bank expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Morinville Home Hardware, NAPA Morinville, and Trail Tire Morinville for their generous contribution, which made this successful raffle possible. Their unwavering support showcases a strong commitment to the well-being of the community.

In a Facebook post, the Food Bank thanked everyone who bought raffle tickets and supported their cause. They also extended a huge thank you to all sponsors, recognizing that their involvement was instrumental in the raffle’s success. The post read, “Thank you, everyone for buying raffle tickets and supporting your local Morinville Food Bank! Huge thank you to our sponsors. We truly couldn’t have done this without you guys. Morinville, you rock!!!”

The funds raised from the raffle will directly benefit the Morinville Food Bank, allowing them to continue their vital work of assisting those in need within the community. By participating in this event, individuals not only had a chance to win an exceptional prize but also contributed to a meaningful cause, making a difference in the lives of those facing food insecurity.

The Morinville Food Bank’s dedication to addressing community hunger is commendable, and the success of this raffle demonstrates the community’s support and commitment to helping those less fortunate. The Food Bank remains grateful to everyone who participated in the event, helping them continue their mission of providing vital assistance to those in need.