Opinion: Morinville Prepares for DQ Miracle Treat Day

Morinville is getting ready for the annual Miracle Treat Day, taking place on Thursday, August 10. For the 21st year, DQ fans in the community can participate in this event, contributing to children’s healthcare treatment.

Since 1984, DQ has partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network, raising funds to support various children’s hospital foundations, including the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

On Miracle Treat Day, net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating DQ locations in Morinville will be donated to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, benefiting children’s healthcare in the area.

The impact of this initiative can be seen in the number of children’s healthcare visits supported. In 2022, local children’s hospitals across Canada facilitated over three million in-person and virtual visits.

Morinville residents are encouraged to participate in Miracle Treat Day. By visiting your local DQ and enjoying a Blizzard Treat, they can support children and families in their community.

Join the event on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the Morinville DQ on 100 Street, and be part of this charitable cause.