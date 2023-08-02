Rock’nAugust Country Cruise Revving Up for a ride through Morinville this weekend

by Morinville Online Staff

Get ready for an exciting event as the Rock’nAugust Country Cruise is making its way to Morinville on Sunday, Aug. 6. The Country Cruise, a delightful addition to the Rock’nAugust car show in St. Albert, is bringing vintage vehicles and other slick rides for a slow ride through town.

Organized by Rick Dory, a board member of Rock’nAugust, the Country Cruise was born during the challenging times of Covid when many festivals and events were cancelled. The organizers decided to spread some joy by including Cardiff, Morinville, and Legal in the route, sharing this little ray of sunshine with our neighbours to the north.

The convoy of cars will leave Century Casino in St. Albert around noon and is expected to reach Morinville between approximately 12:25 to 12:30 on Sunday. The cars will take a scenic route through Morinville, passing by 100 Street, 95 Avenue, Grandin Drive, 100 Avenue, 100 Street, 101 Avenue, and 107 Street, before eventually ending up at A&W. Afterward, the cars will continue their journey along 100 Avenue to Highway 28, heading towards Legal.

This year’s Country Cruise aims to bring awareness to Rock’nAugust week while fulfilling the desires of car owners and the community. In the past, the cruises were extended and congested, so the organizers made adjustments to create a more enjoyable experience for everyone.

Last year’s event saw an impressive turnout of 60 to 70 cars, and this year, they hope to exceed that number. If you set up your lawn chairs on 642, you’ll get two drivebys, giving you an excellent opportunity to enjoy the rolling show and shine. So, mark your calendars, bring out your coolers, bbqs, and let’s come together as a community to celebrate this fantastic event!