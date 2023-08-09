Alberta RCMP issue more than 2,300 tickets enforcing traffic safety over the long weekend

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Over the Heritage Day long weekend, Alberta RCMP conducted traffic safety enforcement across the province. Between Aug. 4 and Aug. 7, 2023, Alberta RCMP issued a total of 2,317 traffic tickets.

Overall, 1,195 tickets were issued for speeding, 69 tickets were issued for seatbelt violations, and 38 tickets were issued for distracted driving. Alberta RCMP also charged 83 impaired drivers.

Over the same time period there were 4 fatalities as a result of vehicle collisions.

Alberta RCMP reminds Albertans that traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, and to phone 911 if you observe dangerous driving.