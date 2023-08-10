Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos our and your cameras captured this week.
JoAnne Maurier sent us these great shots over the holiday weekend.
Stephanie Gilmour was sitting on the deck at her patio table when a blue jay took the peanut.
There were thirteen SkyHawks in the sky on Thursday night behind the Edmonton Garrison Fitness Centre. Their aerobic parachute formations thrilled the many assembled to watch all the action. The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the SkyHawks, perform events across North America and worldwide. – Lucie Roy Photos
Some new gear lets us get a little closer to this hare before it took off. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A blue jay enjoys a fresh-picked raspberry – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A sparrow sits on a branch in the early evening – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A merlin sits in a tree looking for his next meal. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
The moon on Aug. 4 was Waning Gibbous at 92.53% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Be the first to comment