Rock the Rails Returns to Morinville: An Exciting Youth Event for Extreme Sports Enthusiasts

Above: Submitted Photo

by Morinville Online Staff

The much-awaited Rock the Rails event is set to make its comeback in Morinville on Friday, August 18th. Presented in partnership with Vicious Cycle and Snow from St. Albert, this event promises an evening filled with thrilling entertainment for attendees.

Rock the Rails originated from a local initiative to provide a platform for young individuals to showcase their extreme sports talents. Over time, it has become an anticipated annual Town tradition, drawing many participants.

Taking place at the Bob Foster Extreme Sports Park on 107 Street by the Skyline Ball Diamonds, Rock the Rails caters to youths aged 6 to 17. Participants are encouraged to bring their skateboards, bikes, or scooters to explore new tricks and skills.

From 3:30 to 6 p.m. there will be a House of Wheels Demos with professional athletes demonstrating various stunts and maneuvers, showcasing their expertise and skills. From 6 to 6:45 p.m. participants there will be the Spray Paint the Park event, where attendees can engage in a collaborative spray painting session to add their creativity to the park’s atmosphere. Prize Giveaways will take place at 6:45 p.m.

“This is a great event for youth in our community,” said Barb Adamson, Community Development Supervisor. “Kids can watch professionals demonstrate their skills, contribute to the park’s aesthetics through spray painting, and have a chance to win prizes.”

Entry to Rock the Rails is free, and pre-registration is not required. The event will also feature vendor booths and food trucks for attendees to purchase items.

Safety is a priority, and all participants must wear helmets while engaging in activities at the extreme sport park. For additional information and updates, visit the official event page at calendar.morinville.ca and engagemorinville.ca.