Alberta Open Farm Days To Showcase Agricultural Delights in Sturgeon County

by Morinville Online Staff

Alberta Open Farm Days is set to transform this weekend into a celebration of agri-tourism and rural sustainability, offering a diverse range of educational and experiential activities that spotlight the journey of food from farm to table. The event aims to offer a deeper connection between consumers and the agricultural world, inviting visitors to learn about the origins of their meals. A highlight of the event is the farm-to-table culinary experiences hosted by skilled chefs using locally sourced Alberta farm products.

Sturgeon County’s Seven Unique Opportunities

The picturesque landscape of Sturgeon County is playing host to a series of engaging farm experiences during Alberta Open Farm Days. Each participating establishment offers a distinct experience that showcases the richness of the local agricultural industry.

Aurora Alpacas: Discover the charm of alpacas firsthand at Aurora Alpacas, a family-owned ranch just north of St. Albert. Engage with these gentle creatures, learn about their unique fiber, and watch spinning demonstrations. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore a variety of alpaca products and even sample Latin American cuisine on Sunday, August 20th. Bentgrove Farm: Embark on a guided farm tour at Bentgrove Farm to encounter sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, and bunnies up close. The tour includes an optional visit to the vegetable and perennial garden, and you can also enjoy wagon rides and engage in games. Learn about grass-fed lamb and beef while relishing a BBQ experience. Birchwood Meadows: Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Birchwood Meadows, a flower farm boasting a spectrum of organic potential. Engage in farm tours, scavenger hunts, and creative activities for all ages. Explore their seasonal boutique, witness behind-the-scenes flower farm operations, and experience the Cory Christopher Holiday 2023 preview pop-up. Deb’s Greenhouse: Deb’s Greenhouse offers a family-friendly haven with activities like face painting, a Secret Garden exploration, and even mini-golf. Delve into the world of diverse plants and relish the opportunity to wander through the stunning Secret Garden. Take home keepsakes from the Garden Centre boutique and get hands-on with sunflower seed crafts. Lakeside Farmstead Cheese: Experience the charm of Lakeside Dairy as you tour the cheese-making facilities and dairy operations. Relax in the serene picnic area, and indulge in the purchase of delicious cheese products. Lakeside Farmstead Cheese stands as a beacon of sustainable farming practices, providing premium dairy, cheese, beef, and more. New Beginning Poultry and Ducks: At New Beginning Poultry and Ducks, sign up for farm tours and educational classes focused on raising pigs and chickens. Delve into the world of Mangalitsa and Kune Kune pigs, heritage and rare chickens, turkeys, ducks, and geese. Learn about sustainable farming practices, and perhaps take home some chicks, piglets, or pigs. Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm: Get ready for a two-hour adventure at Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm, where you can explore fruit trees, vegetable gardens, and a mini corn maze. Participate in walking tours, relish artisanal experiences, and embrace the land-based wisdom shared by the mother-daughter farmers. Engage in farm activities, enjoy farm lunches, and even experience a farm-to-table dinner. Parking is limited – advanced registration is required.

A Weekend of Exploration and Discovery

Alberta Open Farm Days offer a chance for families and individuals to delve into the heart of agriculture, gaining insights into the cultivation of the foods they enjoy daily. The event encourages visitors to experience the beauty of the Sturgeon County landscape, immerse themselves in farm life, and appreciate the dedication of local farmers.

For more information on Alberta Open Farm Days and other events across the province, visit Alberta Open Farm Days. It’s a weekend not to be missed, where agriculture meets education, entertainment, and a celebration of community.