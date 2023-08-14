Morinville RCMP investigate Robbery

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP are investigating after receiving reports of a disturbance in a vehicle travelling from Edmonton to Alexander First Nation on Aug. 14, 2023. The victims were driving with the suspect when an altercation occurred. Ultimately, the suspect is said to have produced a firearm, threatened the other occupants and discharged a round. The victims exited, and the suspect departed in the stolen vehicle.

While RCMP investigate, we are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who is described as:

Medium complexion

5 foot 10 inches tall

Heavy Set

Several Facial tattoos

Faux Mohawk

Goes by the nick name “Colby k”

Possibly from the Paul Band area.

RCMP are also looking for the stolen truck described as a:

2012 Dodge Ram Pick up

Black

with Alberta bearing Alberta licence plate CPV7074

If you have information about this crime or those responsible DO NOT APPROACH this suspect maybe armed and dangerous. Please call Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.