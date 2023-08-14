Sturgeon County Emergency Services Announces Recruitment Drive for Paid On-Call Firefighters

A Sturgeon County fire truck is seen in the Morinville Online file photo.

by Morinville Online Staff

In a bid to bolster its emergency response capabilities, Sturgeon County Emergency Services has launched a recruitment campaign to bring more paid on-call firefighters into its ranks. With stations dispersed strategically across the County, the move aims to ensure a swift and efficient response to emergency calls at any time of the day or night.

“Our firefighters provide a critical service in the community. Their dedication means we are here to respond to emergency calls any time of day, every day of the year,” remarked Pat Mahoney, the Fire Chief of Sturgeon County. “While we already have a highly skilled team of paid on-call firefighters, regular recruitment helps ensure we can answer emergency calls and meet the needs of the community when they need us most.”

Paid on-call firefighters will undergo professional training at no expense, a qualification recognized across North America that could pave the way for a rewarding career in firefighting. The opportunity is particularly appealing for individuals residing in or around Bon Accord, Calahoo, Legal, Namao, or Redwater. The application deadline is September 6, 2023.

The compensation for paid on-call firefighters includes an hourly rate for responding to emergencies, attending weekly training sessions, participating in courses, and engaging in approved public events. The pay scale starts at $21.47 per hour. Moreover, the County ensures that all necessary uniforms and equipment will be provided, making prior experience unnecessary.

Aspiring candidates must meet specific requirements to be eligible for the position of a paid on-call firefighter with Sturgeon County Emergency Services. These prerequisites include residing within 10 kilometers of any of the fire stations located in Bon Accord, Calahoo, Legal, Namao, or Redwater, being at least 18 years old, holding a valid Class 5 driver’s license, and submitting a vulnerable sector check and a driver’s abstract.

Applications are exclusively accepted online and the deadline for submission is September 6, 2023. Detailed information about the recruitment process can be found at the official Sturgeon County website under the ‘Recruitment’ section (sturgeoncounty.ca/recruitment).

The expansion of the paid-on-call firefighter team is set to enhance Sturgeon County’s ability to swiftly respond to emergencies and underscores the County’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents. With this recruitment drive, Sturgeon County Emergency Services continues to strengthen its mission of safeguarding the community during challenging times.