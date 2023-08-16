Editorial: A welcome to new subscribers

As Facebook continues to block all news and news pages for Canadian users, Morinville Online can no longer post local photos, information and news stories on the platform.

The blockade, now in its third week, has resulted in many who used to get our information via Facebook signing up for our daily email.

That email takes the previous day’s news stories and posts, compiles them as links and emails them to you.

Quite simply, click on the headline for the stories you are interested in or not if it is not of interest.

We try to cover as much of what is happening locally as we can.

Our photos – which are popular with many followers – are compiled on Thursday evening into Our Morinville: The Week in Photos. That is in the Friday email.

You can also just visit us where we have been every day for the last 14 years – https://MorinvilleNews.com.

Whether you are newly signed up or not, thanks for following Morinville’s longest locally-owned news publication.

-SD