St. Albert RCMP Investigating Mischief To More Than 20 Vehicles

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP have received multiple complaints of vehicles being vandalized during the night time hours.

On August 6, 2023, shortly after 2:00 am, St. Albert RCMP responded to a parking lot located at 525 St. Albert Trail, to a complaint of six vehicles that had rocks thrown at their windows. These incidents are believed to have occurred between approximately 12:45 am and 2:00 am. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicles.

On August 15, 2023, St. Albert RCMP received numerous complaints of residents waking up to damaged vehicle windows occurring in the early morning hours. Neighborhoods that were affected include those in the “A” “B” “F” and “P” neighborhoods, each having multiple vehicles vandalized. Currently, St. Albert RCMP has received reports of 16 vehicles with damaged windows overnight. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicles. One owner was able to obtain video surveillance of a vehicle involved in the crime, shown in the photos and believed to be a Nissan Versa Note or similar vehicle.

St. Albert RCMP is requesting assistance from the public in checking surveillance cameras for suspicious vehicles or activity in these areas. St. Albert RCMP would like to encourage the public to become part of the new camera registry for Alberta, CAPTURE (Community Assisted Policing Through Use of Recorded Evidence). You can find out more information and register through the website www.ruralalbertacapture.ca

If you have any information on any crime, you are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.