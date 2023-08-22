Morinville Town Council Resumes Meetings With Several Agenda Items

by Morinville Online Staff

Morinville Town Council is holding a meeting on Tuesday, August 22, at 4 p.m., marking the end of a six-week break. This session’s agenda has a range of topics to discuss and debate. Here’s a snapshot of the highlights:

1. Police Report: RCMP Staff Sergeant Chris Palfy will present the Morinville RCMP Detachment’s 2023 Quarter 1 Report, providing insights into local law enforcement.

2. Traffic Safety Bylaw No. 4/2023: The Traffic Safety Bylaw is up for discussion after several years. This bylaw governs roadways, vehicles, and pedestrians within Morinville’s jurisdiction. Proposed updates include changes to residential speed limits, truck routes, and more based on feedback from residents and subject matter experts.

3. Morinville Dog Park Rules Report: Concerns have arisen about behaviour in the Morinville Dog Park, particularly in the small dog area. The report outlines existing rules and compares them with regional standards. Enforcement Services have been actively monitoring and addressing complaints, resulting in what admin says is a decrease in issues. The administration recommends no immediate changes to the rules or signage.

Other Scheduled Discussions: Apart from these items, the council has several other topics to delve into:

4. Outdoor Animal Care and the Primary Commercial (C-1) District Report: This topic stems from previous discussions regarding downtown business zoning and outdoor animal care regulations.

5. Contracted Services: A report will be presented regarding contracted services and how they are determined.

6. Sturgeon Regional Partnership Committee’s Terms of Reference: Council members will review the Terms of Reference for the Sturgeon Regional Partnership Committee.

The meeting on August 22 will deal with several issues directly impacting Morinville’s residents, businesses, and the broader community.

Morinville Online will have coverage on some of the agenda items later this week. The full agenda package for the meeting can be viewed here.