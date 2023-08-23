PSA: Learn how to support others during and after disaster

Free, virtual AHS workshop to help reduce emotional distress

submitted by Alberta Health Services

Albertans looking to learn more about social and emotional disaster response and recovery — including how to provide practical support to individuals experiencing distress and identify common stress reactions — can sign up for free Alberta Health Services (AHS) Psychological First Aid (PFA) training.

PFA is an internationally recognized method of support intended to help people during and after a disaster or emergency. It uses a holistic, community wellness approach to help reduce levels of emotional distress for individuals, families and communities through practical care, compassion, connection and support from others.

Led by trained professionals, PFA is an interactive three-hour webinar that aims to share knowledge, teach skills, build confidence and increase capacity to support people in the face of a disaster or emergency.

Upcoming workshops for individuals, community members and service providers:

Thursday, September 7, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://albertahealthservices.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oRofS9fBR4aq4DJtti1zGg

Thursday, October 17, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Register in advance for this webinar: https://albertahealthservices.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SAu9GmCHSkykFA_R_GtOAg

Thursday, November 16, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Register in advance for this webinar: https://albertahealthservices.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BJgLbquYQgi76RSOAJ1whw

AHS staff can register through AHS’ My Learning Link.

Email HPDIP.MH.EarlyID@ahs.ca for more information the upcoming courses.

If you need immediate support, help is available 24/7 by calling the mental health helpline at 1-877-303-2642. Trained staff provide confidential service for support, information, and referrals to anyone experiencing mental health concerns.

Online resources can be accessed at www.ahs.ca/helpintoughtimes , and include programs such as Text4Hope and Mental Wellness Moments focusing on helping Albertans cope.

Albertans can sign up for Text4Hope to receive free supportive text messages every day by texting HOPEAB to 393939. Health related information is available by calling Health Link at 811.