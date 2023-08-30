Flowpoint Environmental Systems Named Title Sponsor of Morinville’s 2023-2024 Public Skating Program

The Town of Morinville is gearing up for an exciting season of free public skating at the Morinville Leisure Centre, thanks to a valuable partnership with Flowpoint Environmental Systems. Flowpoint Environmental Systems, a prominent manufacturer and distributor of automated bulk water dispensing, septage receiving, and water treatment systems, has stepped in as the title sponsor for the Morinville Leisure Centre’s public skating program during the 2023-24 season.

Morinville’s new public skating program, known as the “Flowpoint Fun Skate,” promises to be a community favourite. This recreational skate is open to all and will be held every Sunday from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m., running from September 10, 2023, to March 10, 2024. It’s an opportunity for Morinville residents of all ages to enjoy the ice and participate in a healthy, community-building activity.

Teena Hughson, Community Engagement and Partnerships Specialist expressed her excitement about this collaboration, saying, “The team at Flowpoint Environmental Systems is excited to support an initiative that promotes a healthy lifestyle and increases community engagement. We are grateful for their support and know the community will be too.”

Flowpoint Environmental Systems made Morinville its home in 2018 and has since been deeply involved in the local community. Allan Bradley, President for Flowpoint Environmental Systems, emphasized the company’s dedication to Morinville, stating, “We moved our headquarters to Morinville in 2018 with a commitment to be an instrumental part of the community. We’re proud to support opportunities like this and look forward to many years of partnering with the Town of Morinville.”

Safety is a top priority for this initiative. Helmets are mandatory for participants under 18 years of age, ensuring the well-being of everyone on the ice.