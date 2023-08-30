Opinion:10 Telltale Signs a Town Has Lost Its Community Spirit

Community spirit is the heart and soul of any town or neighbourhood. It binds people, creates and maintains a sense of belonging, and creates a supportive, vibrant atmosphere. However, this vital element can wane over time in some places, leaving residents feeling disconnected and isolated. This article will explore ten unmistakable signs that a town has lost its community spirit.

1 – Decline in Local Events: One of the first indicators is a decline in local events and gatherings. If once-thriving fairs, festivals, and community picnics have become rare or poorly attended, it’s a sign that the sense of community is fading.

2 – Empty Community Spaces: Abandoned or neglected community centers, parks, and playgrounds reflect a need for more investment in shared spaces. A vibrant town keeps these areas well-maintained and bustling with activity.

3 – Decreased Volunteering: A dwindling number of volunteers for local causes, charities, or events is a red flag. Community spirit often relies on individuals giving their time and effort to help others.

4 – Isolation Among Neighbors: When neighbours no longer know and greet each other or offer a helping hand, it’s a clear sign of a breakdown in community connections.

5 – Neglected Public Art: Public art can be a symbol of a town’s identity and culture. If sculptures, murals, and other creative expressions are left to decay, it signals a lack of pride and engagement.

6 – High Turnover Rates: Frequent turnover of residents can hinder the development of a tight-knit community. People constantly moving in and out disrupt the stability and continuity that fosters a sense of belonging.

7 – Decreased Local Business Support: A dwindling patronage for local businesses and a rise in chain stores can indicate a need for more loyalty and community investment in sustaining local economies.

8 – Decreased Participation in Local Government: Low voter turnout, lack of interest in town hall meetings, and decreased civic engagement are symptoms of a community that has lost its political and social cohesion. A recent engagement on Morinville’s new Traffic Safety Bylaw generated two comments out of a population of more than 10,000.

9 – Neglected Infrastructure: Poorly maintained roads, sidewalks, and public facilities can indicate a lack of pride and collective investment in the town’s well-being.

10 – Erosion of Traditions: If long-standing traditions and customs are not remembered or well attended, it may signify a loss of cultural continuity and community pride.

A thriving community spirit is a valuable asset for any town. Recognizing the signs of its decline can be the first step in revitalizing the sense of togetherness that makes a place feel like home. By acknowledging these signs and taking proactive steps to address them, residents can work together to rebuild their town’s sense of community and create a better, more connected future.