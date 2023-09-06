Morinville Curling Club is getting ready for another season

by Stephen Dafoe

With August behind us and September well underway, the Morinville Curling Club is ready for another season of league curling, with online registration now open until Sept. 27 and in-person registration on Friday, Sept. 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Curling Club Lounge.

“We have a fun curling environment in the Morinville Curling Club,” said past president and club director Gary Kearns, noting that leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings and that they also have Senior Leagues running on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and a Junior League on Sunday afternoons.

“It is a very reasonably-priced sport to participate in, and it’s something to do in the winter months in a very social environment that gets you physically active,” Kearns said. “You meet new people.”

Kearns went on to say the club has a good facility with a friendly environment and an upstairs lounge that the club put a lot of time and effort into making an enjoyable place.

Although online league registration is now open at MorinvilleCurlingClub.com, the Morinville Curling Club invites curlers new and old, to the in-person registration on Friday, Sept. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Curling Club Lounge.

For more information contact info@morinvillecurlingclub.com.