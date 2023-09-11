Alberta Unveils Zero Tolerance for Crime: New Measures to Ensure Public Safety

by Morinville Online Staff

In a bid to enhance public safety and combat violent criminal activities, Alberta’s government has rolled out a series of what it calls comprehensive measures that leave no room for criminals to operate with impunity. These initiatives, featuring the creation of specialized prosecution units and the enforcement of stricter bail protocols, underscore Alberta’s commitment to zero tolerance for crime.

Alberta residents have long sought assurance in their daily lives, and these measures aim to provide just that. “There is no safe haven in Alberta for criminals,” emphasizes Mickey Amery, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, reflecting the government’s stance on crime prevention.

A critical component of this strategy is the introduction of targeted prosecution units in major urban centers, including Edmonton and Calgary. These units, operating within the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS), consist of expert teams dedicated to tackling specific community issues contributing to escalating crime rates. This includes addressing concerns like drug-related criminal activities and evaluating the impact of social support systems on criminal behaviours.

In a significant overhaul of the bail practice protocol, the government is prioritizing public safety, particularly concerning repeat violent offenders and gang-related crimes. Crown prosecutors will be guided by a tough approach, seeking to detain individuals deemed a threat to public safety. Bail decisions will now hinge on evaluating the risk that the accused may commit further offences upon release.

Moreover, the government says it has decided to terminate the triage practice protocol, a move met with public concern since its inception in 2017. The elimination of this protocol will ensure that all viable charges linked to violence are prosecuted fully. These changes have been made feasible through substantial investments in the ACPS, providing prosecutors with the necessary resources to address violence-related matters more effectively.

Mike Ellis, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, affirms that Alberta is adopting a zero-tolerance stance to guarantee citizens’ safety in their communities. He underlines the unacceptability of violence, social disorder, and open-air drug use within Alberta’s neighbourhoods.

The UCP says the initiatives dovetail with the government’s existing efforts to improve public safety in Alberta, including increased investments in the Alberta Sheriffs, the recruitment of an additional 100 street-level police officers in Edmonton and Calgary, and substantial grants allocated to enhancing safety within transit networks.

In response to these measures, Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of the City of Edmonton, expressed his support, deeming these interventions crucial for stabilizing the situation while long-term solutions are pursued. Dale McFee, Chief of the Edmonton Police Service, reiterated the necessity of addressing criminality and disorder linked to the drug trade, emphasizing the law enforcement’s commitment to public safety.

Alberta NDP Justice, Public Safety & Emergency Services critic Irfan Sabir said the UCP is not a party of law and order and has no credibility when it comes to addressing violent crime.

“Danielle Smith tried to get charges dropped for Artur Pawlowski, an individual found guilty of inciting those plotting to murder police officers, and was found guilty of interfering in the administration of the justice system,” Sabir said in a media release following the provincial announcement. “The UCP has also cut the Justice Department budget over the years, offloaded policing costs onto municipalities, and made deep cuts to social support programs.”