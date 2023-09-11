Letter: Public invited to carbon capture open house in Legal on Tuesday

Bison Low Carbon Ventures would like to invite all interested parties to an open house at the Centralta Community Centre in Legal to be held on Tuesday, Sept 12, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Senior management will be there to explain carbon capture and sequestration (CCUS) in general and specifically the plans the company has to develop the Tenure it was granted by Alberta Energy to develop a sequestration project in the Morinville-Legal area.

Grant Wierzba, Bison Low Carbon Ventures