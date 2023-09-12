Last Chance to Apply for Alberta Blue Cross’s Built Together Grant Program

by Morinville Online Staff

Less than two weeks remain for eligible organizations in Alberta to seize the opportunity of a lifetime – applying for Alberta Blue Cross’s prestigious “Built Together” grant program. With the application deadline swiftly approaching on September 18, participants are invited to present their proposal for a chance to secure one of five $50,000 grants.

This annual program, initiated in 2013, champions healthy living infrastructure projects across Alberta. The grants are awarded in five distinct categories: Edmonton, Calgary, a secondary city, a rural community, and an Indigenous community. Organizations such as community leagues, school councils, municipalities, and non-profits are all encouraged to submit their innovative ideas. The application form is easily accessible on the Alberta Blue Cross community website.

Built Together has injected more than $2 million into 43 projects. These projects have ranged from the creation of gyms, cycling paths, and playgrounds to skate parks, sports courts, and outdoor rinks. This transformative funding is made possible through the generous support of the ABC Benefits Corporation Foundation.

Brian Geislinger, Vice President of Corporate Relations and Community Engagement at Alberta Blue Cross, underscores the program’s significance. He notes that it not only promotes physical activity but also fosters social connections, ultimately enhancing community well-being.

To learn more and access the application, visit the Alberta Blue Cross community website.