Alberta RCMP has advice for business owners to keep their commercial properties safe

submitted by Alberta RCMP

July saw the most break and enters to businesses this year, which is why Alberta RCMP is reminding business owners to be mindful of crime prevention practices.

In order to avoid becoming part of the statistic, Alberta RCMP has some advice for business owners:

Install motion sensor lights and keep indoor lights on at all times

Invest in good-quality video cameras

Install an alarm system

Keep windows clear of stickers and posters

Keep valuables away from windows and install roll shutters or bars on your windows

Make sure that preventative measures are well maintained, such as fences.

Trying to incorporate all of these crime preventatives at once can be costly. Make sure to budget for safety and crime prevention if you’re just starting out in your business venture, or implement them over time, based on priority. Investing in quality preventative measures, such as sturdy locks and quality cameras, can make a difference in preventing theft and identifying criminals.

For more tips and information, Business Security brochures are available for free at all RCMP Detachments across the province. To keep learning about business safety follow #Business101 and our social media accounts on Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and Twitter (@RCMPAlberta).

Alberta RCMP encourages the public and business owners to report any suspicious activity to police. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.