Applications are Open for Sturgeon County Council Boards and Committees

submitted by Sturgeon County

Sturgeon County is inviting residents to help shape and create our community by serving on one of several boards and committees.

Community members are encouraged to submit their application(s) for a position on one of the following:

Each position has a different level of commitment, and terms vary in length. Detailed information for each board and committee is available online at http://www.sturgeoncounty.ca/Boards.

The County is looking for people from diverse backgrounds with a variety of life experiences. No experience is needed to serve on a Council board or committee. Members are paid for their time and will receive training when required.

To apply, complete the required application form and submit it to Legislative Services before 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Applications can be emailed to legislativeservices@sturgeoncounty.ca, mailed to Legislative Services, Sturgeon County, 9613 100 Street, Morinville, Alberta, T8R 1L9, or submitted online.

For more information, contact Legislative Services by phone at 780-939-8277 or email at legislativeservices@sturgeoncounty.ca.