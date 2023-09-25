Jets one for two over the weekend

by Morinville Online Staff

After defeating the Spruce Grove Regals 7-3 in their home-ice opener the week before, the Jets fell 6-0 to them on the road Friday night. Fortunately, the Jets rebounded with a 3-1 win at home over the Wetaskiwin Icemen.

The split weekend brings the Jets to a 2-2-0 record two weekends in.

Friday night’s road game saw the Regals and Jets almost evenly matched at 37-33 shots, respectively; however, Regals backstop Easton Cutler managed to stop all 33 shots sent his way.

The Regals built their win with 3 in the first, two in the second, and one in the final frame.

Sunday’s home-ice contest saw the Jets keep the Icemen off the board for 38 minutes, ending the first 1-0 and building it to 2-0 before the Icemen scored. Another goal in the third frame into an empty Wetaskiwin net gave the Jets a 3-1 win for their troubles.

The Jets are on the road for their Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 games, but return to the Morinville AAA arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, for a 4:15 p.m. game against the fort Saskatchewan Hawks.