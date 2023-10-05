Editorial: Embrace the Opportunity to Safely Dispose of Household Hazardous Waste

As we bid farewell to warmer days and welcome the approaching chill of winter, it’s an opportune moment to bid adieu to those lingering cans, jars, and bottles of cleaning solutions, old paint cans, and other Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) products that have accumulated over the year. Fortunately, the Roseridge Landfill Commission is offering you the chance to do just that at the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Roundup event in Gibbons on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted at the Gibbons Cultural Center.

Now, you might wonder why you should travel 15 minutes to Gibbons for this event. The answer is simple: it’s an invaluable opportunity to responsibly dispose of HHW items without any cost, and it’s open to residents from the entire Sturgeon County Region, regardless of where you live. No Landfill pass is required.

Until the new facility opens in 2024, Roseridge Landfill doesn’t accept HHW items. Hence, these regional events serve as a crucial lifeline for residents to safely dispose of these items. By participating, you’re contributing to keeping hazardous waste out of our landfills, which is a win-win for our environment and community.

Roseridge is actively taking on this role to support regional efforts and collaboration. Instead of each municipality offering its own HHW disposal service, this initiative streamlines the process on behalf of the entire region, ensuring efficient and responsible disposal.

Household hazardous waste encompasses a wide range of products, including but not limited to antifreeze, paint thinners, aerosol sprays, and pool chemicals. Even if you’re uncertain about whether an item qualifies, bring it along. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

In addition to HHW, the event features an electronics roundup, accepting anything with a plug. This means you can finally part ways with those old hairdryers or television sets taking up precious space at home.

The Roseridge Landfill Commission, a regional partnership between Bon Accord, Gibbons, Legal, Morinville, Sturgeon County, and Redwater, is committed to making this event a success. They’re encouraging residents from across the region, whether you reside in Morinville, Redwater, or anywhere in Sturgeon County, to participate.

It’s essential to recognize the convenience of this opportunity, especially since it’s free, accessible, and right in town. Whether you have one or two items or a trunkful, make the short journey to Gibbons, and help keep our environment clean while freeing up space in your home. Your small effort can make a big difference.

So, mark your calendar for October 7th, and join us in embracing this chance to safely and responsibly dispose of household hazardous waste. Let’s keep our community clean and green for generations to come. The next event in Morinville won’t be until next spring.