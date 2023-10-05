Westlock RCMP recover stolen vehicles and lay charges with help of Parkland, Morinville and Barrhead Detachments

submitted by Westlock RCMP

On Oct 3, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. Westlock RCMP were notified of a break and enter to a local business where two pickup trucks were stolen.

One of the pickups had tracking services, which were utilized and provided its location to Police. Westlock RCMP, along with the assistance of Parkland RCMP, Mornville RCMP, Barrhead RCMP, and Westlock Traffic Services were engaged and located both vehicles and arrested the occupants.

A search of the vehicles resulted in the seizure of 22.05 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 6.78 grams of suspected Heroin, and 5 ml of suspected Fentanyl.

As a result of that investigation, Ryan Calvin Grant (40), a resident of Busby, AB, Wallace Arthur Millar (40), Charlotte Gileen Mills (38), Rodney Wendell Prince (56), residents of Barrhead, AB, have been jointly charged with:

Mischief over $5,000

Possession of break in tools

Possession of stolen property

Prince and Mills were also charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose if trafficking Heroin

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Trina Mae Paul (31), a resident of Alberta, has been charged with:

Mischief over $5,000

Possession of break in tools

Possession of stolen property

Flight from peace officer

Assault on peace officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Fail to comply

After Judicial Interim Release Hearings, all were remanded into custody to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton on Oct. 4, 2023.