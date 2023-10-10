St. Albert Sturgeon Hospice Association Launches “Lighting the Way” Fundraising Campaign

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The St. Albert Sturgeon Hospice Association (SASHA) has officially kicked off its annual Lighting the Way fundraising campaign, calling upon the generosity of area residents to support compassion and end-of-life care. SASHA, a volunteer-run, not-for-profit association, is dedicated to providing palliative care in the local community.

This heartfelt campaign offers a unique opportunity for individuals to make a difference in the lives of those in need by purchasing a bulb or sponsoring a tree. By doing so, donors will not only bring light and joy to hospice care recipients but also contribute to the continued success of all St. Albert Sturgeon Hospice programs.

One of the ways to support this initiative is by “Buying a Bulb.” For a donation of just $10, you can illuminate one of the trees surrounding Foyer Lacombe in St. Albert. This act of kindness brings comfort to those in hospice care and shines a beacon of hope for the entire community.

Additionally, for those looking to make an even greater impact, the campaign offers the option to “Sponsor a Tree.” Donors can choose between two levels of sponsorship: $500 or $1000. By participating at this level, individuals or businesses can significantly contribute to the cause and have their generosity recognized.

SASHA understands the importance of cherishing memories and loved ones. If you choose to purchase a bulb or sponsor a tree in honour, memory, or support of a person, you are invited to include their full name during the checkout process. This thoughtful gesture ensures that their names will be displayed on the association’s website memory wall, in the Light Up Event program.

The highlight of the “Lighting the Way” campaign will be the much-anticipated Light Up Event, scheduled for November 16, 2023, at 6 p.m. The event will occur at the Foyer Lacombe Grounds, located at 1 Vital Ave in St. Albert. This evening promises to be a heartwarming celebration of community support and compassion.

To get involved and make a donation, simply visit the campaign’s official website at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/st-albert-sturgeon-hospice-association/events/lighting-the-way-2023/ for “Buy a Bulb” or https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf_xoyyYmAEeN6lXdjUxRmGxvG5edxQK0LGVgOOXrTQZ1KCJw/viewform?pli=1 for “Sponsor a Tree.”

For additional information or inquiries, please contact SASHA at info@sasha-cares.com or call 587-921-1345. You can also visit their website at www.sasha-cares.com to learn more about their valuable work in the community.