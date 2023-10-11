Alberta RCMP issue more than 2,000 tickets as part of #OperationImpact2023 safety campaign.

submitted by Alberta RCMP

This Thanksgiving weekend, the Alberta RCMP along, with police forces across the country, participated in an annual initiative organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police focused on encouraging safety on Canadian Roads, #OperationImpact2023.

While patrolling Alberta’s provincial roads this Thanksgiving, Alberta RCMP issued more than 2,000 tickets.

Overall, 55 tickets were issued for distracted driving, 40 tickets were issued for seatbelt infractions, 15 tickets were issued for liquor offences, and 902 tickets were issued for speeding. Of the tickets issued for speeding, 12 of them were in excess of 50 km/h with one ticket being issued for a driver traveling 185 km/h. Immediate roadside sanctions were issued to 86 drivers who were found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol resulting in driving suspensions and vehicle seizures.

To ensure that Albertans were complying with traffic safety rules, Evansburg RCMP partnered with Alberta Fish and Wildlife, Parkland County, and Alberta RCMP Traffic to conduct a check stop on October 6.

The Evansburg check stop checked approximately 700 vehicles over the course of the weekend. While only one motorist was found to be driving impaired, Evansburg RCMP did find drivers in possession of illegal drugs, illegal cigarettes, and several motorists driving without proper insurance or vehicle registration.

The Alberta RCMP would like to remind drivers that traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility and thank all those who helped keep themselves and others safe by following the rules of the road this Thanksgiving.

