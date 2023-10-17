Alberta’s immunization program begins

Above: GOA Photo.

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The province launched its fall immunization program Monday, offering Albertans six months and older free influenza and COVID-19 vaccine.

“When you and your family get immunized, you’re protecting yourselves and helping to build your community’s defense against influenza and COVID-19,” said Dr. Kristin Klein, Lead Medical Officer of Health for Communicable Disease Control with AHS. “By protecting yourself, you also help protect your family, friends, communities, at-risk Albertans and our healthcare system.”

Alberta Health Services (AHS) will offer vaccine through public health clinics to the following:

Children six months of age to under five years of age and their family and household members.

Individuals who do not have a provincial healthcare number.

Individuals who live in a community where there are no other immunizing healthcare providers.

Individuals with booked appointments for other immunizations.

Albertans who are five and older can be immunized at local pharmacies, however, Albertans are encouraged to check to confirm vaccine availability. Additionally, some doctors are offering influenza and COVID-19 immunizations. Check to confirm vaccine availability.

For more info or to book an appointment, visit ahs.ca/vaccine, call 811, or text ‘flu’ or ‘COVID’ to 88111.